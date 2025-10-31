Net profit declines in Q3 2024 at Gerdau

The Brazilian Gerdau group posted a consolidated net profit of BRL 1.089 billion ($202.4 million) for Q3 2025, against BRL 1.356 billion achieved in Q3 2024.

Net sales increased by 3.50 percent to BRL 17.983 billion, production costs increased by 7.02 percent to BRL 15.841 billion, the gross profit declined by 16.94 percent to BRL2.142 billion, and the operational profit declined by 12.38 percent to BRL 1.858 billion.



In terms of volume, the production of crude steel increased by 6.0 percent to 3.157 million mt, while sales of steel products increased by 9.1 percent to 3.087 million mt.



Brazil responded for 50 percent of the group’s sales in volume, North America with 40.9 percent and South America (ex-Brazil) for 9.1 percent. When considering net sales revenues, the shares were respectively 42.2 percent, 50.3 percent, and 7.5 percent.



The company reported varied activity in Q3: North American operations performed well due to resilient demand, while in Brazil , increased sales volume was offset by lower prices resulting from a high influx of imported steel.

