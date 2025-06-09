Tata Steel to commence construction of EAF at Port Talbot in July

India’s Tata Steel Limited is planning to begin construction of its low-carbon electric arc furnace (EAF) at its Port Talbot mill in UK in July 2025 and operations scheduled to start in 2027, the company said in its annual report for the fiscal 2024-25, on Monday, June 9.

“Using recycled scrap, the new Port Talbot steelmaking facility will reduce the on-site carbon emissions by up to 90 percent,” the company said.

The EAF is scheduled to become fully operational by 2027, with an annual production capacity of 3.2 million mt of low-emission steel.

The EAF-based steelmaking project is projected to cut more than 50 million mt of carbon dioxide emissions over the next ten years.

The company said that the structural transition is being carried out alongside a major focus on cost rationalisation. The company aims to reduce its fixed costs from £762 million in 2025 and to £540 million in the following year.