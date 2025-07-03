Tata Steel UK to extend lives of two continuous casters in Port Talbot

Tata Steel UK, a subsidiary of India-based steelmaker Tata Steel Limited, has announced that it has signed a contract with local company Systems Group for the first phase of the refurbishment of its two continuous casters in Port Talbot, South Wales. Systems Group will carry out critical structural work on the casters and replace over 1.5 miles of pipework, extending the casters’ lives.

The life-extension of the continuous casters will support the company’s efforts on sustainable low-carbon steelmaking as it prepares for the commissioning of a new state-of-the-art electric arc furnace by the end of 2027. Once operational, the EAF is expected to reduce Port Talbot’s carbon emissions by approximately 90 percent.

“This work will ensure our existing casters are in the very best condition to handle steel from our new electric arc furnace in the volumes and qualities demanded by our customers,” Ian Ellis, engineering project manager at Tata Steel UK, said.