Tenova to decarbonize Tata Steel UK’s Port Talbot plant with EAF

Tata Steel UK, a subsidiary of India-based steelmaker Tata Steel Limited, has announced that it has ordered an electric arc furnace (EAF) and other state-of-the art steelmaking equipment from Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, for the decarbonization of its Port Talbot plant.

With the help of a funding of up to £500 million by the UK government and an investment of £750 million by the company, Tenova will supply an EAF with a production capacity of 3 million mt per year, which is equivalent to the output of Port Talbot’s blast furnaces that have been recently decommissioned. Following its commencement in late 2027, the EAF will cut the plant’s carbon emissions by 90 percent or 5 million mt per year. The use of scrap will also significantly reduce the UK’s reliance on import iron ore.

In the meantime, Tenova will equip the Port Talbot plant with new ladle furnaces, allowing the UK-based steelmaker to produce more complex grades in demand by domestic and foreign manufacturers.

Tata Steel UK stated that it will soon place orders for a hot strip mill and caster life extension and new pickling lines.

The Port Talbot plant is set to be recommissioned by around July 2025.