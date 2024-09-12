Tata Steel UK to receive government funding for green steel project at Port Talbot

Tata Steel UK, a subsidiary of India-based steelmaker Tata Steel Limited, has announced that it has signed a £500 million grant funding agreement with the UK government for the company’s £1.25 billion green steel project at its Port Talbot plant. According to the project, the company will build an electric arc furnace at the plant.

The project will reduce the country’s entire industrial carbon emissions by eight percent, while emissions will decrease by 90 percent at Port Talbot. The furnace is expected to be operational within three years.

“With the UK government’s critical support, this complex and ambitious transformation of Port Talbot has the potential to make the plant one of Europe’s premier centers for green steelmaking,” T V Narendran, CEO of Tata Steel, said.