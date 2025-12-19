 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > UK...

UK government allocates additional £22 million to support Port Talbot’s steel transition

Friday, 19 December 2025 14:42:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The UK government has announced an additional £22 million in support for businesses and workers affected by changes at Tata Steel UK’s Port Talbot site, reinforcing its commitment to managing the social and economic impacts of the company’s transition to low-carbon steelmaking.

Transition board funding reaches £102 million

Since July 2024, the Tata Steel/Port Talbot Transition Board, which was established to protect jobs and the local economy during Tata Steel’s shift toward low-carbon production and is chaired by Jo Stevens, secretary of state for Wales, has already allocated £80 million in government funding to areas identified as being of greatest need.

This support has financed thousands of training courses for individuals and provided assistance to nearly 200 businesses, enabling them to start or expand operations, invest in new equipment and diversify into new markets. According to the government, the rapid deployment of funds has helped stabilize the local economy. With the newly announced allocation, total support provided through the Transition Board now stands at £102 million.

The additional £22 million forms part of a broader UK government commitment to the steel sector. The government has pledged £2.5 billion to support the long-term decarbonisation and rebuilding of the UK steel industry, with a dedicated Steel Strategy due to be published in early 2026.


Tags: UK Europe Steelmaking Decarbonization Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Tata Steel UK orders electrification package for Port Talbot from ABB

30 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel breaks ground on UK’s largest EAF at Port Talbot

15 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel UK to extend lives of two continuous casters in Port Talbot

03 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel UK receives official approval for EAF project at Port Talbot

19 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel UK starts decommissioning of equipment at Port Talbot

07 Jan | Steel News

Tata Steel UK inks first green steel supply agreement with UK-based JCB

17 Dec | Steel News

Tenova to decarbonize Tata Steel UK’s Port Talbot plant with EAF

21 Oct | Steel News

Tata Steel UK to receive government funding for green steel project at Port Talbot

12 Sep | Steel News

New UK government seeks job guarantees for Tata Steel UK’s Port Talbot plant

08 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel UK to continue modernization of Port Talbot despite political uncertainties

12 Jun | Steel News