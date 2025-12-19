UK government allocates additional £22 million to support Port Talbot’s steel transition

The UK government has announced an additional £22 million in support for businesses and workers affected by changes at Tata Steel UK’s Port Talbot site, reinforcing its commitment to managing the social and economic impacts of the company’s transition to low-carbon steelmaking.

Transition board funding reaches £102 million

Since July 2024, the Tata Steel/Port Talbot Transition Board, which was established to protect jobs and the local economy during Tata Steel’s shift toward low-carbon production and is chaired by Jo Stevens, secretary of state for Wales, has already allocated £80 million in government funding to areas identified as being of greatest need.

This support has financed thousands of training courses for individuals and provided assistance to nearly 200 businesses, enabling them to start or expand operations, invest in new equipment and diversify into new markets. According to the government, the rapid deployment of funds has helped stabilize the local economy. With the newly announced allocation, total support provided through the Transition Board now stands at £102 million.

The additional £22 million forms part of a broader UK government commitment to the steel sector. The government has pledged £2.5 billion to support the long-term decarbonisation and rebuilding of the UK steel industry, with a dedicated Steel Strategy due to be published in early 2026.