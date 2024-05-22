Tata Steel UK to construct energy infrastructure at Port Talbot

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 13:45:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tata Steel UK, a subsidiary of India-based steelmaker Tata Steel Limited, has announced that it has inked a deal with local energy company National Grid for the construction of energy infrastructure that will power its 3.2 million mt electric arc furnace to be built at the Port Talbot plant.

According to the company CEO Rajesh Nair, this development will contribute to their decarbonization efforts at the plant and will provide sufficient power to further strengthen its operations in the long run.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, Tata Steel UK will invest £1.25 billion in switching to the electric arc furnace method for greener steel production. Also, the company had stated back in April this year that it would shut down its carbon-intensive blast furnaces Nos. 5 and 4 by the end of June and by the end of September, respectively.