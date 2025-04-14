 |  Login 
Tata Steel UK orders HRC pickling line

Monday, 14 April 2025 11:41:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Tata Steel UK, a subsidiary of India-based steelmaker Tata Steel Limited, has announced that it has signed major contracts with France-based steel processing line supplier Clecim and Sweden-based electrical engineering corporation ABB Limited for the supply of a cutting-edge pickling line for its Port Talbot site in Wales. Clecim will design and supply process equipment, while ABB will deliver electrification and automation technology required for the line.

The line, which will have an annual capacity of 1.8 million mt, will process hot rolled coils to eliminate oxide scale formed during the steel rolling process, ensuring a clean surface for further processing, improving product quality, and enhancing the bonding of coatings or finishes.

“Our new and advanced pickle line will form a major part of our green steelmaking facility at Port Talbot, ensuring we can supply downstream businesses with the high-quality, low carbon steel products our customers are demanding,” Rajesh Nair, Tata Steel CEO, said.


Tags: Hrc Flats UK Europe Steelmaking Tata Steel 

