Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 10.4 percent in August 2025 from July

Friday, 17 October 2025 16:29:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were down by 10.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 7.4 percent from 558,889 mt recorded in the same month of 2024, amounting to 600,081 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 70.7 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 29.3 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 633,221 mt, down by 4.9 percent month on month and by 0.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in August Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.28 million mt, moving down by 4.9 percent from the previous month and up by 1.4 percent year on year. 16.5 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 83.5 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.26 million mt, down by 8.8 percent month on month and decreasing by 7.9 percent year on year.


