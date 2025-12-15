 |  Login 
Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 2.2 percent in Oct 2025 from Sept

Monday, 15 December 2025 16:08:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In October this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were down by 2.2 percent compared to the previous month and down 8.1 percent from 698,499 mt recorded in the same month of 2024, amounting to 641,634 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 72.8 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 27.2 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 653,276 mt, up 3.2 percent month on month and down by 3.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in October Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.26 million mt, moving up by 4.5 percent from the previous month and by 6.2 percent year on year. 23.8 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 76.2 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.28 million mt, up by 8.7 percent month on month and increasing by 10.4 percent year on year.


