Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 1.1 percent in November 2025 from October

In November last year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were down by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month and up by 6.4 percent from 598,863 mt recorded in the same month of 2024, amounting to 641,634 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 73.3 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 26.7 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 672,937 mt, up 2.8 percent month on month and up 18 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in December Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.24 million mt, moving up by 0.4 percent from the previous month and decreasing by 9.5 percent year on year. 23.0 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 77.0 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.21 million mt, down 3.7 percent month on month and down 9.4 percent year on year.