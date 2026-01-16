 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s HRP and...

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 1.1 percent in November 2025 from October

Friday, 16 January 2026 15:41:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November last year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were down by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month and up by 6.4 percent from 598,863 mt recorded in the same month of 2024, amounting to 641,634 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 73.3 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 26.7 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 672,937 mt, up 2.8 percent month on month and up 18 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in December Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.24 million mt, moving up by 0.4 percent from the previous month and decreasing by 9.5 percent year on year. 23.0 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 77.0 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.21 million mt, down 3.7 percent month on month and down 9.4 percent year on year.


Tags: Hrc Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 2.2 percent in Oct 2025 from Sept

15 Dec | Steel News

Ex-Japan HRC prices slip in Nov amid weak demand, stronger Asian competition

26 Nov | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 8.3 percent in September 2025 from August

13 Nov | Steel News

Ex-Japan HRC prices largely stable in October, focus on Gulf and South Asia

23 Oct | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 10.4 percent in August 2025 from July

17 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 0.9 percent in July 2025 from June

19 Sep | Steel News

Ex-Japan HRC sales expand across Asia and Middle East despite tighter competition

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-Japan HRC gains in August offset by weak demand amid stronger Asian competition

29 Aug | Flats and Slab

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 2.1 percent in June 2025 from May

19 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 6.3 percent in May from April

14 Jul | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 mm
Width:  1,500 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.5 mm
Width:  1,200 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.5 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer