Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 2.1 percent in June 2025 from May

Tuesday, 19 August 2025 12:05:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were down by 2.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 6.4 percent from 703,682 mt recorded in the same month of 2024, amounting to 658,089 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 72.5 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 27.5 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 590,760 mt, down by 16.7 percent month on month and by 11.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in June Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.21 million mt, moving down by 1.1 percent from the previous month and by 8.8 percent year on year. 23.4 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 76.6 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.18 million mt, down by 0.9 percent month on month and by 3.8 percent year on year.


