Turkey’s HRC imports up 10.1 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

In November last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 397,772 metric tons, up by 26.6 percent compared to October and up by 8.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $210.81 million, increasing by 24.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 3.2 percent year on year.

In the first eleven months of 2025, Turkey 's HRC imports amounted to 3.64 million mt, up 10.1 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 5.3 percent to $1.98 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1.31 million mt, down 18.6 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 888,917 mt, up 103.3 percent, and Egypt with 420,515 mt, down 26.0 percent, both compared to the same period last year.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-November period of 2025:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) China 1,307,556 1,606,201 -18.6 111,721 99,780 12.0 Russia 888,917 437,291 103.3 79,605 130,788 -39.1 Egypt 420,515 567,953 -26.0 42,173 98,598 -57.2 S. Korea 317,858 259,636 22.4 54,456 21,760 150.3 Japan 171,780 87,043 97.4 30,953 - - Malaysia 130,865 - - - - - France 107,359 114,457 -6.2 3,861 9,577 -59.7 Taiwan 87,114 118,582 -26.5 47,427 - - Brazil 69,095 18,728 268.9 18,089 - - UK 44,945 9,133 392.1 6,078 490 >1000.0

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-November 2025