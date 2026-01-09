 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s HRC imports up...

Turkey’s HRC imports up 10.1 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

Friday, 09 January 2026 11:14:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 397,772 metric tons, up by 26.6 percent compared to October and up by 8.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $210.81 million, increasing by 24.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 3.2 percent year on year.

In the first eleven months of 2025, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3.64 million mt, up 10.1 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 5.3 percent to $1.98 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which supplied 1.31 million mt, down 18.6 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 888,917 mt, up 103.3 percent, and Egypt with 420,515 mt, down 26.0 percent, both compared to the same period last year.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in the January-November period of 2025:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
China  1,307,556  1,606,201 -18.6  111,721  99,780 12.0
Russia  888,917  437,291 103.3  79,605  130,788 -39.1
Egypt  420,515  567,953 -26.0  42,173  98,598 -57.2
S. Korea  317,858  259,636 22.4  54,456  21,760 150.3
Japan  171,780  87,043 97.4  30,953  -   -
Malaysia  130,865  -   -  -    -   -
France  107,359  114,457 -6.2  3,861  9,577 -59.7
Taiwan  87,114  118,582 -26.5  47,427  -   -
Brazil  69,095  18,728 268.9  18,089  -   -
UK  44,945  9,133 392.1  6,078  490 >1000.0

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil imports - January-November 2025


Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Brazilian HRC export price stable in two weeks

09 Jan | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 2, 2026

08 Jan | Flats and Slab

Import HRC offers rise in Turkey despite slow demand, slightly weaker local pricing

08 Jan | Flats and Slab

European HRC market shows little recovery after holidays, prices mainly stable

08 Jan | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s HRC import demand muted despite firmer price signals

08 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG offers edge up amid local price hikes

08 Jan | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 26.5 percent in January-November 2025

08 Jan | Steel News

Pakistan’s import HRC prices rise on back of ex-China hike

07 Jan | Flats and Slab

EU’s new steel import quota period makes strong start

07 Jan | Steel News

UAE continues HRC restocking, but less urgency amid reduced price disparity

06 Jan | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 mm
Width:  1,500 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.5 mm
Width:  1,200 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.5 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer