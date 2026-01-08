Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 26.5 percent in January-November 2025

In November last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 150,586 metric tons, down by 25.2 percent compared to October and up by 47.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $83.85 million, decreasing by 27 percent compared to the previous month and up by 36.1 percent year on year.
In the first eleven months of 2025, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.65 million mt, up 26.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 14 percent to $1.53 billion, both year on year.
Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 773,368 mt, up 26.6 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 407,147 mt, up 63.4 percent, and Portugal with 233,800 mt, up 109.4 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-November period of 2025:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-November 2025
|January-November 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|November 2025
|November 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Italy
|773,368
|610,884
|26.6
|31,081
|32,949
|-5.7
|Spain
|407,147
|249,238
|63.4
|5,101
|5,505
|-7.4
|Portugal
|233,800
|111,672
|109.4
|23,031
|-
|-
|Belgium
|150,693
|41,353
|264.4
|2,006
|1
|>1000.0
|Greece
|135,313
|111,691
|21.1
|7,324
|49
|>1000.0
|Egypt
|132,991
|234,007
|-43.2
|4,991
|15,913
|-68.6
|Libya
|98,271
|42,293
|132.4
|15,590
|5,453
|185.9
|Serbia
|73,043
|43,042
|69.7
|9,941
|4,011
|147.9
|US
|66,908
|18,749
|256.9
|3,095
|-
|-
|Ukraine
|64,855
|57,124
|13.5
|5,688
|3,020
|88.3
Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-November 2025