Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 26.5 percent in January-November 2025

Thursday, 08 January 2026 10:42:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 150,586 metric tons, down by 25.2 percent compared to October and up by 47.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $83.85 million, decreasing by 27 percent compared to the previous month and up by 36.1 percent year on year.

In the first eleven months of 2025, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.65 million mt, up 26.5 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 14 percent to $1.53 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 773,368 mt, up 26.6 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Spain with 407,147 mt, up 63.4 percent, and Portugal with 233,800 mt, up 109.4 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-November period of 2025:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-November 2025 January-November 2024 Y-o-y change (%) November 2025 November 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Italy  773,368  610,884 26.6  31,081  32,949 -5.7
Spain  407,147  249,238 63.4  5,101  5,505 -7.4
Portugal  233,800  111,672 109.4  23,031  -   -
Belgium  150,693  41,353 264.4  2,006  1 >1000.0
Greece  135,313  111,691 21.1  7,324  49 >1000.0
Egypt  132,991  234,007 -43.2  4,991  15,913 -68.6
Libya  98,271  42,293 132.4  15,590  5,453 185.9
Serbia  73,043  43,042 69.7  9,941  4,011 147.9
US  66,908  18,749 256.9  3,095  -   -
Ukraine  64,855  57,124 13.5  5,688  3,020 88.3

Shares in Turkey’s hot rolled coil exports - January-November 2025


