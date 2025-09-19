 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 0.9 percent in July 2025 from June

Friday, 19 September 2025 11:59:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were up by 0.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 6.6 percent from 714,248 mt recorded in the same month of 2024, amounting to 667,048 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 73.3 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 26.7 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 665,640 mt, up by 12.7 percent month on month and down by 0.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in July Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.34 million mt, moving up by 11.1 percent from the previous month and down by 6.8 percent year on year. 23.2 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 76.8 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.37 million mt, up by 16.9 percent month on month and decreasing by 4.6 percent year on year.


Tags: Hrc Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Global View on HRC: Market stable overall, but competition drives selective price cuts

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

HRC prices still stable in Turkey despite weaker scrap, rather moderate demand

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

Pakistan’s import HRC prices in narrow range, Japanese HRC sold at slight discount

19 Sep | Flats and Slab

US HRC exports up 0.64 percent in July 2025

19 Sep | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 38, 2025

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

China’s steel sheet/plate exports down significantly in Aug, almost stable in Jan-Aug 2025

18 Sep | Steel News

Ex-China CRC prices edge up amid modest futures gains

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Domestic HRC prices hold firm across Europe despite muted import activity

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Ex-Japan HRC sales expand across Asia and Middle East despite tighter competition

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

China’s HRC output increases by 4.2 percent in January-August 2025

18 Sep | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  1.5 - 25 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.8 - 5 mm
Width:  1,150 - 1,850 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 - 12 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
MALTEPE DEMIR SAN. TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer