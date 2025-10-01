 |  Login 
Tata Steel UK breaks ground on new pickling line at Port Talbot

Wednesday, 01 October 2025 15:13:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Tata Steel UK, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel Limited, has announced that the construction of its new pickling line at the Port Talbot site has started.

The producer had commissioned France-based steel processing line supplier Clecim and Sweden-based electrical engineering corporation ABB Limited to supply its cutting-edge pickling line with an annual capacity of 1.8 million mt in April this year, as previously reported by SteelOrbis.

The investment marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to green steelmaking at Port Talbot, forming a crucial part of its £1.25 billion investment in the site, which includes £500 million in government support. The project is expected to employ 250 local people during the construction phase.

Tata Steel UK’s mills programme manager Andrew McGregor described the event as a turning point, stressing that the existing assets are at the end of their operational life. “Without this replacement pickling line, we wouldn’t be able to process many of the steels required for our downstream businesses and directly for our customers,” McGregor stated.


