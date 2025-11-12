 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Germany’s...

Germany’s Miebach to supply Tata Steel UK with new laser welding machine

Wednesday, 12 November 2025 12:27:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based equipment provider Miebach has announced that it will deliver a high-performance laser welding machine to Tata Steel UK’s upcoming pickling line in Port Talbot, one of the most technologically advanced coil-processing projects in the country.

The new line is designed to handle 1.8 million mt per year of steel strip and will form a critical part of Tata Steel UK’s plan to modernize its operations and reduce carbon emissions across the value chain. The line is scheduled for commissioning in 2028, according to Miebach’s announcement.

The Miebach system is engineered to meet the high demands of continuous steel production and will integrate seamlessly into Tata Steel’s new processing line. The company’s laser welding technology offers:

  • Compatibility with strip thicknesses from 1.4 mm to 6.2 mm
  • Continuous line integration for uninterrupted production flow
  • Robust weld seams suitable for various steel grades
  • Cold rolling compatibility ensuring smooth downstream processing
  • High process stability and maximum operational availability

By enabling high-precision coil joining, Miebach’s laser welding system is supposed to improve yield, reduce downtime and support consistent product quality, key factors in efficient, low-carbon production environments.


Tags: Hrc Flats UK Europe Steelmaking Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s HRC import prices remain stable in line with muted demand

12 Nov | Flats and Slab

Emirati buyers shift toward Indian HRC as reliability concerns emerge with Chinese suppliers

11 Nov | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s import HRC segment sees price shifts and deals, local offers stable

11 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC prices mainly stable or down slightly from mills, discounted deals emerge from traders

11 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC prices fall in new discounted deals to Gulf, sellers still focus on Europe

11 Nov | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s HRC imports up ten percent in Jan-Sept 2025

11 Nov | Steel News

Baosteel keeps local HRC prices stable for December

11 Nov | Flats and Slab

Nucor CSP continues advance amid improved finished steel demand, flat November scrap

11 Nov | Flats and Slab

US flat steel pricing recovers previous weekly dip with steady November scrap, HRC futures rally

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC prices stabilize as more participants return from holidays

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  1.5 - 25 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  0.8 - 5 mm
Width:  1,150 - 1,850 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 - 12 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
MALTEPE DEMIR SAN. TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer