Germany’s Miebach to supply Tata Steel UK with new laser welding machine

Germany-based equipment provider Miebach has announced that it will deliver a high-performance laser welding machine to Tata Steel UK’s upcoming pickling line in Port Talbot, one of the most technologically advanced coil-processing projects in the country.

The new line is designed to handle 1.8 million mt per year of steel strip and will form a critical part of Tata Steel UK’s plan to modernize its operations and reduce carbon emissions across the value chain. The line is scheduled for commissioning in 2028, according to Miebach’s announcement.

The Miebach system is engineered to meet the high demands of continuous steel production and will integrate seamlessly into Tata Steel’s new processing line. The company’s laser welding technology offers:

Compatibility with strip thicknesses from 1.4 mm to 6.2 mm

Continuous line integration for uninterrupted production flow

Robust weld seams suitable for various steel grades

Cold rolling compatibility ensuring smooth downstream processing

High process stability and maximum operational availability

By enabling high-precision coil joining, Miebach’s laser welding system is supposed to improve yield, reduce downtime and support consistent product quality, key factors in efficient, low-carbon production environments.