Tata Steel UK orders new acid regeneration plant for Port Talbot from Andritz

According to Austria-based plant and equipment supplier Andritz, Tata Steel UK, a subsidiary of India-based steelmaker Tata Steel Limited, has commissioned Andritz to supply a state-of-the-art acid regeneration plant at Port Talbot plant in Wales, UK. The plant will play a critical role in improving sustainability and supporting the facility’s upcoming pickling line capacity expansion.

According to the company, the new installation is engineered to meet the highest environmental performance standards, ensuring lower waste output and improved resource efficiency. Commissioning is scheduled for late 2027, while the order value remains confidential.

High-capacity regeneration system

The acid regeneration plant will be capable of processing up to 6,340 liters per hour of waste acid, enabling maximum reuse of spent acid within the pickling process. According to Andritz, the system will maintain high efficiency both at the plant’s current pickling capacity of 1.2 million mt per year and at its planned expanded capacity of 1.8 million mt per year.

“The new plant will remove the need for importing vast quantities of acid from overseas and exporting the spent liquids. This is a big step to decarbonize our pickling operations,” Tata Steel’s project manager Paul Boxer stated.