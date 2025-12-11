 |  Login 
US HRC imports down 23.7 percent in August 2025 from July

Thursday, 11 December 2025 14:37:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 74,966 mt in August this year, down 23.7 percent from July and down 38.4 percent from August 2024. By value, HRC imports totaled $50.7 million in August this year, compared to $66.2 million in July and $97.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in August with 39,005 mt, compared to 36,238 mt in July and 68,407 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in August include South Korea with 9,420 mt, the Netherlands with 8,556 mt, Vietnam with 5,554 mt, Brazil with 5,434 mt, Mexico with 2,626 mt, Germany with 1,168 mt, and Belgium with 1,122 mt.


