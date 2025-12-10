US HRC exports down 11.1 percent in August 2025 from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 51,531 mt in August this year, down 11.1 percent from July and down 41.9 percent from August last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $57.27 million in August, compared to $65.08 million in the previous month and $86.41 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in August with 35,955 mt, compared to 43,885 mt in July and 63,927 mt in August last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 15,440 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in August.