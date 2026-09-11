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UK extends AD duties on Chinese wire rod for five years

Friday, 11 September 2026 11:43:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The UK government has decided to extend its antidumping measures on wire rod imports from China for a further five years, accepting the recommendation made by the UK Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) following an expiry review. The new trade remedies notice was published on September 10 and entered into force on September 11, 2026.

According to the government notice, the antidumping measure will remain in place until January 28, 2031. The TRA recommended maintaining the existing duty rates, as it did not consider it appropriate to recalculate the antidumping amounts during the expiry review.

Antidumping duties remain at 7.9-24 percent

Under the extended measure, Chinese producer Valin Group will remain subject to an antidumping duty of 7.9 percent, while all other Chinese exporters will continue to face antidumping duty of 24 percent.

The TRA launched the expiry review on January 28, 2026, which covered the period between October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025. According to the TRA, the review indicates that dumping and injury to the UK industry would likely continue or recur if the existing measures were allowed to expire, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The subject products currently fall under the codes 7213 10 00, 7213 20 00, 7213 91 10, 7213 91 20, 7213 91 41, 7213 91 49, 7213 91 70, 7213 91 90, 7213 99 10, 7213 99 90, 7227 10 00, 7227 20 00, 7227 90 10, 7227 90 50 and 7227 90 95.

Tags: Wire Rod Longs UK Europe Quotas & Duties 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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