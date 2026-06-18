UK TRA proposes maintaining AD duties on wire rod from China

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced findings in its expiry review of antidumping measures on imports of wire rod from China. The period of investigation was between October 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025.

According to the TRA, the review indicates that dumping and injury to the UK industry would likely continue or recur if the existing measures were allowed to expire. As a result, the TRA has recommended that the current rates on imports of wire rod from China be kept unchanged at 7.9 percent for Valin Group and 24.0 percent for other Chinese companies. The TRA has recommended the rates be extended for a further five years.

In the period of investigation, the UK imported 41,000 mt of wire rod from China. Over the longer historical period from September 2020 to September 2025, imports of wire rod from China amounted to 97,000 mt.

The subject products currently fall under the codes 7213 10 00, 7213 91 49, 7227 10 00, 7213 20 00, 7213 91 70, 7227 20 00, 7213 91 10, 7213 91 90, 7227 90 10, 7213 91 20, 7213 99 10, 7227 90 50, 7213 91 41, 7213 99 90, and 7227 90 95.