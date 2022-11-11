UK extends AD duty on wire rod from China

Friday, 11 November 2022 13:32:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK government has announced that it has accepted the UK Trade Remedies Authority’s (TRA) recommendation regarding antidumping measures on imports of wire rod from China.

The TRA recommended that the antidumping measures on wire rod from China be maintained at 7.9-24 percent until January 30, 2026, finding that dumping would be likely to occur again if the measures were removed.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213 10 00, 7213 20 00, 7213 91 10, 7213 91 20, 7213 91 41, 7213 91 49, 7213 91 70, 7213 91 90, 7213 99 10, 7213 99 90, 7227 10 00, 7227 20 00, 7227 90 10, 7227 90 50, and 7227 90 95.