UK launches expiry review of AD duty on wire rod from China

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty on wire rod from China.

The investigation, which covers the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, was launched upon the request of domestic producer 7 Steel (UK) Limited. The TRA will review whether the termination of the antidumping duty would lead to a continuation of dumped imports and the resumption of damage to the economic sector. In order to assess the injury, the TRA will also examine the period between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2025. The current antidumping duties are 7.9-24 percent.

The products subject to investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213 10 00, 7213 20 00, 7213 91 10, 7213 91 20, 7213 91 41, 7213 91 49, 7213 91 70, 7213 91 90, 7213 99 10, 7213 99 90, 7227 10 00, 7227 20 00, 7227 90 10, 7227 90 50, and 7227 90 95.