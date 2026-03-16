In early March (March 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 6.8/mt ($1.0/mt) or 0.2 percent to RMB 3,162.7/mt ($458/mt), compared to the price in late February (February 21-28), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.1 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, all compared to late February.
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NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.2 percent in early March 2026
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