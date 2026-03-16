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Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 7.0% in early March 2026

Monday, 16 March 2026 09:16:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On March 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 11.64 million mt, increasing by 0.76 million mt or 7.0 percent compared to February 28, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of March 10, domestic inventory of HRC, CRC, wire rod and rebar increased by 2.5 percent, 4.1 percent, 6.4 percent and 12.9 percent, respectively, while inventory of medium steel plate decreased by 1.5 percent, all compared to February 28.


Tags: Wire Rod Hrc Rebar Flats Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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