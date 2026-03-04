 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > NBS:...

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.4 percent in late February 2026

Wednesday, 04 March 2026 09:53:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In late February (February 21-28) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 13.1/mt ($1.9/mt) or 0.4 percent to RMB 3,155.9/mt ($457/mt), compared to the price in early February (February 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 0.5 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.5 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, all compared to early February.


Tags: Rebar Hrc Wire Rod Flats Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 14.2% in late February 2026

04 Mar | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.9 percent in mid-December 2025

25 Dec | Steel News

Major mills in Liaoning raise local HRC, wire rod and rebar prices by $28/mt for Sept

13 Aug | Flats and Slab

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly in July 14-20

28 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down in April 14-20

25 Apr | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly in April 7-13

22 Apr | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.7 percent in mid-Sept

24 Sep | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.1% in mid-August

28 Aug | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 2.4% in early August

16 Aug | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 1.0% in late July

04 Aug | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Wire Rod
Diameter:  6 - 16 mm
TS708/S420/B420C/B420B
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Wire Rod
Diameter:  5.5 - 28 mm
EN 10016-2 AISI1006/1008/1010/1012/1015/1017
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  1.5 - 25 mm
Width:  1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil:   R
DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer