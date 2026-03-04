NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.4 percent in late February 2026

In late February (February 21-28) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 13.1/mt ($1.9/mt) or 0.4 percent to RMB 3,155.9/mt ($457/mt), compared to the price in early February (February 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 0.5 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.5 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, all compared to early February.