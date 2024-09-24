NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.7 percent in mid-Sept
Tuesday, 24 September 2024 10:18:30 (GMT+3)
Shanghai
In mid-September this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 85.8/mt ($12.2/mt) or 2.7 percent to RMB 3,240.7/mt ($460/mt), compared to the price in early September (September 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), and angles rose by 2.3 percent, 0.5 percent, 1.0 percent, and 0.2 percent, respectively, while the average price of seamless steel pipes decreased by 0.2 percent, all compared to early September.