 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > NBS:...

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.7 percent in mid-Sept

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 10:18:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In mid-September this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 85.8/mt ($12.2/mt) or 2.7 percent to RMB 3,240.7/mt ($460/mt), compared to the price in early September (September 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), and angles rose by 2.3 percent, 0.5 percent, 1.0 percent, and 0.2 percent, respectively, while the average price of seamless steel pipes decreased by 0.2 percent, all compared to early September.


Tags: Rebar Hrc Plate Wire Rod Longs Flats China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.7% in late May

05 Jun | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.6% in mid-May

28 May | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.7% in early May

14 May | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.1% in late April

08 May | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.4% in mid-April

25 Apr | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.8% in early April

16 Apr | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.8% in late March

09 Apr | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 0.6 percent in mid-March

25 Mar | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 4.0 percent in early March

14 Mar | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 12.8% in late Feb

04 Mar | Steel News