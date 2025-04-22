 |  Login 
MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly in April 7-13

Tuesday, 22 April 2025 09:53:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the April 7-13 period this year the average finished steel prices in China indicated slight decreases.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, hot rolled steel strip and high-speed wire rod decreased by 1.4 percent, 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, week on week.                  

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal rose by 1.1 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, week on week.  


Tags: Hrc Wire Rod Rebar Flats Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

