MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly in April 7-13

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the April 7-13 period this year the average finished steel prices in China indicated slight decreases.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, hot rolled steel strip and high-speed wire rod decreased by 1.4 percent, 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal rose by 1.1 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, week on week.