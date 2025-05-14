 |  Login 
Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.0% in early May

Wednesday, 14 May 2025 09:33:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On May 10 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 8.5 million mt, down 350,000 mt or 4.0 percent compared to April 30, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).  

In particular, as of May 10, domestic inventories of HRC, wire rod and rebar decreased by 2.1 percent, 1.4 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively, while inventory of CRC and medium steel plate rose by 0.8 percent and remained stable, all compared to April 30.


