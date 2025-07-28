 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > MOC:...

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly in July 14-20

Monday, 28 July 2025 09:50:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the July 14-20 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, hot rolled steel strip and high-speed wire rod increased by 0.6 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal rose by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal remained stable, week on week.  

$1 = RMB 7.1467


Tags: Wire Rod Coking Coal Rebar Hrc Flats Raw Mat Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China move down in June 20-26

05 Jul | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down during May 23-29

08 Jun | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly last week

31 May | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly last week

22 Apr | Steel News

WSD Strategic Insights XXXVI: Out-of-whack steel pricing relationships

28 May | Steel Matters

MOC: Average finished steel price remains stable in China

06 Nov | Steel News

Analysis of the Turkish steel sector by Metin Surmen

14 Jan | Interview

NLMK approves phase No. 3 of development program

25 Apr | Steel Matters

Wuxi Huaye Iron and Steel: Chinese exporters unfazed by tariffs

28 Jul | Interview

Local Chinese longs prices rise further but soften on Monday

28 Jul | Longs and Billet