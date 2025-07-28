MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly in July 14-20

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the July 14-20 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, hot rolled steel strip and high-speed wire rod increased by 0.6 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal and thermal coal rose by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, while the average price of smoke-free lump coal remained stable, week on week.

$1 = RMB 7.1467