Friday, 22 April 2022 17:36:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that last week (April 4-10) the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and hot rolled coil edged down by 0.7 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, week on week.

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal and coking coal decreased by two percent and rose by 2.3 percent, respectively, week on week.