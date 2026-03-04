Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 14.2% in late February 2026

On February 28 this year, overall domestic inventories of the five main finished steel products in 21 major cities in China totaled 10.88 million mt, increasing by 1.35 million mt or 14.2 percent compared to February 20, as announced by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

In particular, as of February 28, domestic inventory of HRC, CRC, medium steel plate, wire rod and rebar increased by 8.2 percent, 3.5 percent, 12.5 percent, 19.6 percent and 20.8 percent, respectively, all compared to February 20.