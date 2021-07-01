﻿
English
UK extends safeguard on some steel products, revokes others

Thursday, 01 July 2021 15:16:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK government has announced that it has extended the safeguard measures on 16 steel products.

Earlier, the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) recommended revocation of measures on nine products, including merchant bar and light sections, wire rod, tin mill products, quarto plates, and angles and sections. However, the government has decided to extend the measures on these products for one more year, unlike other 11 products for which the safeguard measures have been extended for another three years. 

Meanwhile, the TRA’s recommendation to revoke the measures on non-alloy and other cold finished bars, non-alloy wire, stainless bars and light sections and stainless wire rod was accepted by the government.

The UK government adopted the EU’s safeguard measures after the Brexit transition without any investigation and this was seen as a violation of World Trade Organization rules.


