﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UK may temporarily allow duty-free HRC imports amid expected lower domestic output

Monday, 12 February 2024 11:12:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated both a suspension review and a tariff rate quota (TRQ) review on hot rolled flat and coil steel imports, to manage the projected reduction in domestic production of the given products.

The reviews have been launched against the backdrop of the plan of Tata Steel UK, subsidiary of Indian steel producer Tata Steel, to close its two blast furnaces at the Port Talbot plant as part of a transition to electric arc furnace steelmaking. If the company closes its furnaces, the sole UK producer Tata Steel UK’s hot rolled flat and coil steel production will decrease for a while, leading to greater imports to meet local demand, and so the current tariff rate quota for the given product would be insufficient.

In the event of the suspension of the 25 percent tariff (imposed when quota volumes are exceeded), the products not subject to separate antidumping duties would enter the UK duty-free. Based on the applications and from other evidence available on the current state of the market, the TRA intends to recommend to the Secretary of State for Business and Trade that the safeguard measure on hot rolled flat and coil steel be suspended for nine months.

In addition, during the review the TRA may consider whether the amount or allocation of the TRQ is now appropriate for domestic market conditions in light of production changes at Port Talbot. The TRQ review is expected to take longer than the suspension review.


Tags: Hrc Flats UK Europe Steelmaking Quotas & Duties Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Local Indian HRC prices stable amid discounted sales and cheaper imports

12 Feb | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s HRC exports down 14.5 percent in 2023

12 Feb | Steel News

US flat rolled steel prices still softening

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

HRC consumption in Mexico up 35.3 percent in December

09 Feb | Steel News

Romanian flats prices stable, local mills to restart BF next week

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Mood weakens in most regions, China exits market on negative note

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 6, 2024

08 Feb | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – February 8, 2024 

08 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkish flats spot prices stable despite significantly slacker trade

08 Feb | Flats and Slab

HRC price trend on verge of reversal in Europe amid sluggish trade, import prices softening

08 Feb | Flats and Slab