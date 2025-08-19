CBM slams UK steel safeguard decision over quota cuts and supply chain risks

The Confederation of British Metalforming (CBM), representing over 200 companies across the UK metals sector, has issued a strong warning over the government’s latest steel safeguard measures. The industry body fears the sudden changes will cause severe supply chain disruption, delivery delays, and potential job losses, putting downstream manufacturers at risk.

Quota reductions and sudden enforcement

The UK government recently overruled the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA), slashing safeguard quotas from 70 percent to just 15 percent for certain countries. More critically, the implementation date was moved forward to July 1, instead of the TRA’s recommended October start.

This abrupt change has already triggered port delays, import suspensions and delivery disruptions across supply chains. CBM members have reported delivery delays of at least four weeks, with some vessels diverted to alternative ports, leading to higher costs and logistical challenges.

CBM’s position

Stephen Morley, president of CBM, argued that the safeguards, intended to protect domestic steel producers, are instead creating damaging consequences for downstream businesses.

Morley emphasized that the TRA’s original October timeline would have given manufacturers time to prepare, whereas the early enforcement has triggered a “domino effect” of disruption. He added that companies already under economic pressure are now facing further costs and operational uncertainty.

CBM’s call to action

CBM has urged the UK government to reconsider the accelerated timeline, work closely with industry stakeholders to balance producer and downstream needs, and ensure that safeguards protect the entire steel ecosystem, not just producers.