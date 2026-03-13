Grupo SIMEC reports net profits slumped 85 percent from 2024 to 2025

Mexican long steel producer SIMEC posted a net profit of MXN 1.532 billion ($85.7 million) for 2025, sharply lower than the net profit of MXN 3.152 billion achieved in 2024, the company said today in a press release.

The company reported a negative net financial result of MXN 2.493 billion for 2025, compared with a positive outcome of MXN 7.239 billion in 2024. This shift significantly impacted on the reduced net profit, notwithstanding a modest improvement in operational performance during 2025.

On the same comparative basis, net sales declined by 10 percent to MXN 30.291 billion, and production costs declined by 13 percent to MXN 22.656 billion. Gross profit increased by 0.1 percent to MXN 7.634 billion, while operational profit rose 1.2 percent to MXN 5.365 billion.

By volume, sales declined 6 percent to 1.933 million metric tons (mt).

Simec produces long and special steel products in Mexico and Brazil.

USD = MXN 17.88 (March 13)