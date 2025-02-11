 |  Login 
UK’s AD duties on welded pipe and wire rod may expire in 2026

Tuesday, 11 February 2025 12:14:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that several antidumping and countervailing measures are set to expire in January 2026. The measures expiring cover welded steel tubes and pipes, wire rods and four other products that are not steel.

The antidumping duties on welded tubes and pipes from Belarus, China and Russia are at 38.1 percent, 90.6 percent and 10.1-20.5 percent, respectively, and duties on wire rod from China are at the range of 7.9-24 percent.

UK producers may request expiry reviews by October 2025.


Tags: Pipe Wire Rod Longs Tubular UK Europe Quotas & Duties 

