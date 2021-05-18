Uğur Dalbeler: Turkish steel industry’s export value may reach $17 billion

Tuesday, 18 May 2021 15:21:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Commenting on the performance of Turkish steel industry’s production and exports during the pandemic, Uğur Dalbeler, vice president of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association, stated that Turkey is one of the five countries that saw an increase in steel production in 2020, SteelOrbis has learned. Saying that the country’s priority has shifted to the domestic market in order to meet local demand, Dalbeler said that in the first quarter of this year Turkey’s steel exports increased by 10 percent supported by the increase in production.

Indicating that the Turkish steel industry’s exports to the US and the EU have decreased in recent years due to duty investigations and safeguard measures, Uğur Dalbeler said that the country has now focused on South America, Africa and the Middle Eastern markets. With China’s focus on its local market, Turkey can regain markets in the Far East, he noted.

The Turkish steel industry aims to achieve steel exports of 23 million mt in 2021, increasing by 10 percent compared to last year, with the value of the exports to increase by 15 percent to approximately $15 billion, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Dalbeler said that he believes that the country can reach this target due to the positive outlook and that the value of the exports may even increase to $17 billion.