﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Uğur Dalbeler: Exchange rate stabilization of great importance for Turkish mills

Thursday, 03 June 2021 17:52:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Commenting on the effects of exchange rate fluctuations on the Turkish steel industry on Turkish television, Uğur Dalbeler, vice president of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association, stated that, although Turkey’s steel export performance was good in the first five months this year, since the country has to import intermediate goods and raw materials the fluctuations in the exchange rate caused problems on the cost side for Turkish producers, and therefore the stabilization of the exchange rate is important for the industry. Considering the upward prices trend, Uğur Dalbeler estimated that Turkey’s steel export value at the end of 2021 will exceed the $16 billion recorded in 2018. Mr. Dalbeler stated that, with the improvement of conditions, in 2021, there will be an increase of approximately 8 million mt in Turkey’s steel production capacity, which will make Turkey the leading steel producer in Europe and the seventh biggest steel producing country in the world in the long term.

Regarding Turkey’s steel exports to the US, Dalbeler stated that there has been an increase in exports to the US since Trump’s aggressive attitude on steel imports did not continue, though the protectionist policies of the country will continue.

Regarding Russia’s decision to increase its scrap export duty rate from €45/mt to €70/mt, stating that the steps taken by the country to protect its local steel industry and remain competitive are noteworthy, Uğur Dalbeler said that Russia is trying to protect its local market not only with import duties like the US and Europe, but also with the obstacles it puts in the way of exports, so that the raw material stays in the country.

Dalbeler stated that the increase in commodity prices in the global market was due to the imbalance between supply and demand, when demand returned after the pandemic.


Tags: Turkey  opinion  Europe  imp/exp statistics  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Jun

TCUD: Turkey’s steel sales focused on local market in April
28  May

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 44.3 percent in January-April
18  May

Uğur Dalbeler: Turkish steel industry’s export value may reach $17 billion
07  May

Turkey’s billet imports up 117 percent in January-March
06  May

Turkey’s Habaş to increase hot rolling capacity through upgrade