Turkish rebar exports up 9.7 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 2.1 percent year on year and by 60.8 percent month on month to 337,409 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $194.62 million, down 5.0 percent year on year and up 57.9 percent month on month.

In the January-July period, Turkey 's rebar exports amounted to 1.91 million mt, up 9.7 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 2.4 percent to $1.12 billion, both year on year.

In the first seven months this year, Turkey exported 388,953 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 5.6 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey 's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 151,874 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 104,882 mt.



Turkey 's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-July period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2023 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2023 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 368,231 388,953 5.6 73,593 110,507 50.2 Romania 8,141 151,874 >1000.0 1,302 24,785 >1000.0 Albania 34,461 104,882 204.3 4,999 8,028 60.6 Ethiopia 145,698 90,434 -37.9 32,376 16,738 -48.3 Northern Cyprus 70,982 83,399 17.5 9,406 10,962 16.5 Israel 378,277 75,972 -79.9 78,961 - - US 79,939 73,595 -7.9 - 14,780 - Djibouti 48,069 67,702 40.8 23,161 15,833 -31.6 Panama 70,117 65,040 -7.2 8,123 - - Syria 46,192 63,013 36.4 10,019 12,214 21.9