Turkish rebar exports up 9.7 percent in January-July

Thursday, 05 September 2024 11:40:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 2.1 percent year on year and by 60.8 percent month on month to 337,409 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $194.62 million, down 5.0 percent year on year and up 57.9 percent month on month.

In the January-July period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1.91 million mt, up 9.7 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 2.4 percent to $1.12 billion, both year on year.

In the first seven months this year, Turkey exported 388,953 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 5.6 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 151,874 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 104,882 mt.
 
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-July period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2023

January-July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2023

July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Yemen

368,231

388,953

5.6

73,593

110,507

50.2

Romania

8,141

151,874

>1000.0

1,302

24,785

>1000.0

Albania

34,461

104,882

204.3

4,999

8,028

60.6

Ethiopia

145,698

90,434

-37.9

32,376

16,738

-48.3

Northern Cyprus

70,982

83,399

17.5

9,406

10,962

16.5

Israel

378,277

75,972

-79.9

78,961

-

-

US

79,939

73,595

-7.9

-

14,780

-

Djibouti

48,069

67,702

40.8

23,161

15,833

-31.6

Panama

70,117

65,040

-7.2

8,123

-

-

Syria

46,192

63,013

36.4

10,019

12,214

21.9

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-July period this year are presented below:


