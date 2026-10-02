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Turkey's rebar export growth accelerates to 12.2 percent in January-August 2026

Friday, 02 October 2026 10:31:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's rebar export volume decreased by 2.3 percent month on month and increased by 17.0 percent year on year to 362,069 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $209.42 million, down by 2.8 percent month on month and up by 25.1 percent year on year.

In the January-August period of 2026, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.99 million mt, up 12.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 15.6 percent to $1.70 billion, both year on year.

In the first eight months of 2026, Turkey exported 546,471 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 24.0 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Palestine which received 252,409 mt, up 133.2 percent. Palestine was followed by Peru with 179,572 mt, up 198.0 percent year on year.

Compared with January-July, the August data show a stronger cumulative annual growth rate, rising from 11.6 percent to 12.2 percent. August exports increased by 17.0 percent year on year, supporting this acceleration, although shipments fell by 2.3 percent from July's 370,437 mt.

Palestine leads gains while Peru's growth moderates

Palestine recorded the largest absolute annual increase among destinations, adding 144,171 mt, while Peru added 119,320 mt. Palestine's cumulative growth rate strengthened from 121.9 percent in January-July to 133.2 percent in January-August. Peru's growth rate eased from 372.4 percent to 198.0 percent as its August shipments increased by only 4.1 percent year on year. Yemen's August shipments rose by 742.7 percent to 55,713 mt from a low base of 6,611 mt.

Egypt rises to sixth place as several established markets weaken

Exports to Egypt reached 143,233 mt in January-August, compared with 2,861 mt a year earlier, an increase of 4,906.2 percent that placed the country sixth. The low comparison base explains the exceptionally high rate. Exports to Romania, Albania, the UK and Kosovo decreased by 38.4 percent, 11.6 percent, 11.8 percent and 24.8 percent, respectively. Northern Cyprus ranked ninth despite a 14.0 percent decline to 99,478 mt, while Syria fell outside the top 10 as shipments decreased by 28.8 percent to 91,192 mt. Growth in Palestine, Egypt, Peru and Yemen therefore offset declines across several other markets.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-August period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-August 2026 January-August 2025 Y-o-y change (%) August 2026 August 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Yemen 546,471 440,855 24.0 55,713 6,611 742.7
Palestine 252,409 108,238 133.2 30,025 8,008 275.0
Peru 179,572 60,252 198.0 29,693 28,526 4.1
Romania 144,940 235,104 -38.4 16,143 10,686 51.1
Albania 144,213 163,112 -11.6 25,086 23,058 8.8
Egypt 143,233 2,861 >1000.0 26,445 377 >1000.0
Georgia 141,276 115,958 21.8 12,718 12,216 4.1
UK 105,245 119,278 -11.8 10,597 13,007 -18.5
Northern Cyprus 99,478 115,652 -14.0 13,610 14,619 -6.9
Kosovo 96,740 128,699 -24.8 10,086 17,311 -41.7
Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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