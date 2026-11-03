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Turkey's rebar export growth slows to nine percent in January-September 2026

Tuesday, 03 November 2026 11:11:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's rebar export volume decreased by 12.6 percent month on month and by 13.8 percent year on year to 314,346 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $182.38 million, down by 12.4 percent month on month and by 6.7 percent year on year.

In the January-September period of 2026, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.30 million mt, up 9.0 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 12.9 percent to $1.88 billion, both year on year.

In the first nine months of 2026, Turkey exported 561,110 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 14.6 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination. Yemen was followed by Palestine with 292,999 mt, up 101.8 percent, and Peru with 205,630 mt, up 241.3 percent year on year.

Compared with January-August, the September data show that cumulative annual growth slowed from 12.2 percent to 9.0 percent. September exports fell by 13.8 percent year on year and by 12.6 percent from August, weighing on the cumulative growth rate. The average declared export unit value in January-September rose by 3.5 percent year on year to about $570/mt, helping export value grow faster than tonnage.

Palestine and Peru remain key growth drivers

Palestine remained one of the strongest growth markets, with shipments rising by 101.8 percent year on year to 292,999 mt, while exports to Peru increased by 241.3 percent to 205,630 mt. Egypt also continued to stand out, with exports reaching 180,708 mt from just 3,026 mt a year earlier. Georgia recorded a 32.6 percent increase to 155,061 mt.

Traditional markets remain under pressure

By contrast, exports to Romania fell by 37.0 percent to 169,660 mt, while shipments to Albania, the UK, Northern Cyprus and Kosovo decreased by 16.6 percent, 16.2 percent, 11.4 percent and 36.7 percent, respectively. Yemen remained the largest market despite a 65.0 percent year-on-year drop in September shipments. Overall, strong growth in Palestine, Peru, Egypt and Georgia continued to offset part of the weakness in several established markets.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-September period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-September 2026 January-September 2025 Y-o-y change (%) September 2026 September 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Yemen 561,110 489,529 14.6 17,029 48,674 -65.0
Palestine 292,999 145,226 101.8 40,609 36,988 9.8
Peru 205,630 60,252 241.3 26,058 - -
Egypt 180,708 3,026 >1000.0 37,475 164 >1000.0
Romania 169,660 269,506 -37.0 24,580 34,402 -28.6
Georgia 155,061 116,970 32.6 13,815 1,011 >1000.0
Albania 151,224 181,220 -16.6 7,002 18,108 -61.3
UK 112,295 134,081 -16.2 6,884 14,802 -53.5
Northern Cyprus 112,027 126,392 -11.4 12,544 10,740 16.8
Kosovo 96,941 153,088 -36.7 285 24,389 -98.8
Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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