Turkey's rebar export growth slows to nine percent in January-September 2026

In September this year, Turkey's rebar export volume decreased by 12.6 percent month on month and by 13.8 percent year on year to 314,346 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $182.38 million, down by 12.4 percent month on month and by 6.7 percent year on year.

In the January-September period of 2026, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.30 million mt, up 9.0 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 12.9 percent to $1.88 billion, both year on year.

In the first nine months of 2026, Turkey exported 561,110 mt of rebar to Yemen, up 14.6 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination. Yemen was followed by Palestine with 292,999 mt, up 101.8 percent, and Peru with 205,630 mt, up 241.3 percent year on year.

Compared with January-August, the September data show that cumulative annual growth slowed from 12.2 percent to 9.0 percent. September exports fell by 13.8 percent year on year and by 12.6 percent from August, weighing on the cumulative growth rate. The average declared export unit value in January-September rose by 3.5 percent year on year to about $570/mt, helping export value grow faster than tonnage.

Palestine and Peru remain key growth drivers

Palestine remained one of the strongest growth markets, with shipments rising by 101.8 percent year on year to 292,999 mt, while exports to Peru increased by 241.3 percent to 205,630 mt. Egypt also continued to stand out, with exports reaching 180,708 mt from just 3,026 mt a year earlier. Georgia recorded a 32.6 percent increase to 155,061 mt.

Traditional markets remain under pressure

By contrast, exports to Romania fell by 37.0 percent to 169,660 mt, while shipments to Albania, the UK, Northern Cyprus and Kosovo decreased by 16.6 percent, 16.2 percent, 11.4 percent and 36.7 percent, respectively. Yemen remained the largest market despite a 65.0 percent year-on-year drop in September shipments. Overall, strong growth in Palestine, Peru, Egypt and Georgia continued to offset part of the weakness in several established markets.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-September period are as follows: