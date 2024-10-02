Turkish rebar exports up 4.7 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey's rebar export volume decreased by 17.6 percent year on year and by 8.5 percent month on month to 305,404 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $179.14 million, down 17.7 percent year on year and by 7.0 percent month on month.

In the January-August period, Turkey 's rebar exports amounted to 2.21 million mt, up 4.7 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 5.0 percent to $1.30 billion, both year on year.

In the first eight months this year, Turkey exported 412,795 mt of rebar to Yemen, down 2.3 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey 's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 186,202 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 135,914 mt.



Turkey 's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-August period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2023 January-August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) August 2023 August 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 422,565 412,795 -2.3 54,334 27,700 -49.0 Romania 24,378 186,202 663.8 16,236 34,395 111.8 Albania 39,995 135,914 239.8 5,534 31,033 460.8 Northern Cyprus 83,082 103,283 24.3 12,099 19,857 64.1 Ethiopia 193,667 88,891 -54.1 47,969 8,950 -81.3 Panama 84,380 78,695 -6.7 14,264 13,655 -4.3 Israel 481,359 75,972 -84.2 103,082 - - US 79,939 73,595 -7.9 55,179 - - Syria 59,392 72,020 21.3 - 9,008 - Djibouti 61,158 67,592 10.5 13,088 - -