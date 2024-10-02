 |  Login 
Turkish rebar exports up 4.7 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 02 October 2024 11:47:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's rebar export volume decreased by 17.6 percent year on year and by 8.5 percent month on month to 305,404 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $179.14 million, down 17.7 percent year on year and by 7.0 percent month on month.

In the January-August period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.21 million mt, up 4.7 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 5.0 percent to $1.30 billion, both year on year.

In the first eight months this year, Turkey exported 412,795 mt of rebar to Yemen, down 2.3 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 186,202 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 135,914 mt.
 
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-August period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2023

January-August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2023

August 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Yemen

422,565

412,795

-2.3

54,334

27,700

-49.0

Romania

24,378

186,202

663.8

16,236

34,395

111.8

Albania

39,995

135,914

239.8

5,534

31,033

460.8

Northern Cyprus

83,082

103,283

24.3

12,099

19,857

64.1

Ethiopia

193,667

88,891

-54.1

47,969

8,950

-81.3

Panama

84,380

78,695

-6.7

14,264

13,655

-4.3

Israel

481,359

75,972

-84.2

103,082

-

-

US

79,939

73,595

-7.9

55,179

-

-

Syria

59,392

72,020

21.3

-

9,008

-

Djibouti

61,158

67,592

10.5

13,088

-

-

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below:


