Turkish rebar exports up 4.7 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey's rebar export volume decreased by 17.6 percent year on year and by 8.5 percent month on month to 305,404 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $179.14 million, down 17.7 percent year on year and by 7.0 percent month on month.
In the January-August period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.21 million mt, up 4.7 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 5.0 percent to $1.30 billion, both year on year.
In the first eight months this year, Turkey exported 412,795 mt of rebar to Yemen, down 2.3 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Romania which received 186,202 mt in the given period. Romania was followed by Albania with 135,914 mt.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-August period are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-August 2023
|
January-August 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
August 2023
|
August 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Yemen
|
422,565
|
412,795
|
-2.3
|
54,334
|
27,700
|
-49.0
|
Romania
|
24,378
|
186,202
|
663.8
|
16,236
|
34,395
|
111.8
|
Albania
|
39,995
|
135,914
|
239.8
|
5,534
|
31,033
|
460.8
|
Northern Cyprus
|
83,082
|
103,283
|
24.3
|
12,099
|
19,857
|
64.1
|
Ethiopia
|
193,667
|
88,891
|
-54.1
|
47,969
|
8,950
|
-81.3
|
Panama
|
84,380
|
78,695
|
-6.7
|
14,264
|
13,655
|
-4.3
|
Israel
|
481,359
|
75,972
|
-84.2
|
103,082
|
-
|
-
|
US
|
79,939
|
73,595
|
-7.9
|
55,179
|
-
|
-
|
Syria
|
59,392
|
72,020
|
21.3
|
-
|
9,008
|
-
|
Djibouti
|
61,158
|
67,592
|
10.5
|
13,088
|
-
|
-
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below: