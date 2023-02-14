Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 34.6 percent in January

Tuesday, 14 February 2023 11:38:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 53,509 units, increasing by 34.6 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 37,288 units, up 28.5 percent year on year.

In the given month, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 79,381 units, up 16.9 percent, while passenger car exports increased by 46.1 percent to 51,122 units, both year on year. Meanwhile, in January the country exported 23,167 small trucks, down 18.3 percent year on year. In January, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 23.2 percent to $2.78 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $873.71 million, growing by 40.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In the given month, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 34,291 units, rising by 61.2 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 25,889 units, up 46.2 percent, year on year.