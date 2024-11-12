Turkish motor vehicle sales down 1.6 percent in January-October

In October this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 100,378 units, up by 12.8 percent compared to September and by 4.6 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 75,662 units, down 8.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 983,968 units, falling by 1.6 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first ten months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 826,259 units, down 0.7 percent, while passenger car exports fell by 1.6 percent to 531,680 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 294,579 small trucks, up 1.0 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 3.1 percent to $30.19 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $9.04 billion, increasing by 1.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In October, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 71,652 units, up by 12.1 percent month on month and by 10.0 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 53,164 units, up by 9.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 1.3 percent year on year. In the January-October period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 683,858 units, moving up by 8.0 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 532,367 units, increasing by 5.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2023.