Turkish motor vehicle sales up 6.6 percent in January-August 2025

In August this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 104,893 units, down by 5.4 percent compared to July and increasing by 11.6 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 82,215 units, up 18.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 844,761 units, growing by 6.6 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first eight months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 682,743 units, up 6.8 percent, while passenger car exports fell by 5.6 percent to 388,462 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 212,940 small trucks, up 15.6 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 12.1 percent to $26.09 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $7.52 billion, rising by 10.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In August, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 76,114 units, up by 10.9 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 60,116 units, rising by 15.9 percent year on year. In the January-August period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 603,051 units, moving up by 10.0 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 462,904 units, increasing by 7.7 percent, both compared to the same period of 2024.