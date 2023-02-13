﻿
English
Turkish motor vehicle output up 23.6 percent in January

Monday, 13 February 2023 11:09:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 111,837 units, rising by 23.6 percent year on year and falling by 21.4 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD).

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 70,723 units, moving up by 48.0 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 41,114 units, down 3.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 68.1 percent in January.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

