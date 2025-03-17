Turkish motor vehicle output down 8.9 percent in Jan-Feb

In February this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 114,346 units, down by 13.4 percent year on year and up 8.5 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-February period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 218,991 units, down by 8.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 74,453 units, down by 11.3 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 39,893 units, down 17.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-February period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 141,496 units, falling by 6.3 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 77,495 units, decreasing by 13.4 percent, both compared to the same period of 2023.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 64.7 percent in February, while the rate was 61.9 percent for the first two months of the year.