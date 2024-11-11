 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkish...

Turkish motor vehicle output down 7.3 percent in January-October

Monday, 11 November 2024 14:32:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 121,970 units, down by 10.4 percent year on year and by 1.2 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-October period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,122,567 units, down by 7.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 85,155 units, down by 7.0 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 36,815 units, down by 17.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-October period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 742,303 units, decreasing by 4.8 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 380,264 units, decreasing by 11.8 percent, both compared to the same period of 2023.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 75.0 percent in October, while the rate was 69.3 percent for the first ten months of the year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive Production 

Similar articles

Turkish motor vehicle output down 6.9 percent in January-September

14 Oct | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down seven percent in January-August

16 Sep | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 5.4 percent in January-July

19 Aug | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 3.8 percent in January-June

15 Jul | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 1.5 percent in January-May

20 Jun | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 0.9 percent in January-April

13 May | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 2.9 percent in January-March

24 Apr | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 8.1 percent in January-February

12 Mar | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 3.0 percent in January

12 Feb | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 8.6 percent in 2023

15 Jan | Steel News