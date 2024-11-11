Turkish motor vehicle output down 7.3 percent in January-October

In October this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 121,970 units, down by 10.4 percent year on year and by 1.2 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-October period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,122,567 units, down by 7.3 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 85,155 units, down by 7.0 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 36,815 units, down by 17.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-October period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 742,303 units, decreasing by 4.8 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 380,264 units, decreasing by 11.8 percent, both compared to the same period of 2023.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 75.0 percent in October, while the rate was 69.3 percent for the first ten months of the year.